Russian club CSKA Moscow are targeting Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin on a loan deal, according to The Times.

The transfer window in Russia remains open until the 22nd of this month and the Moscow club are on the lookout for a midfielder.

Gbamin, who is firmly on their radar, arrived at Goodison Park in the summer of 2019, but has been plagued by injuries and has struggled to make an impact on Merseyside.

He has not made more than five appearances in any season in the league since arriving at Goodison Park.

Now there is a way out for the midfielder in the form of the Russian club, who are looking to strike a loan deal before the window closes.

The deal would see Gbamin go out to Russia for the rest of the season as he completes a third year in a five-year contract at Goodison Park.

Gbamin has three appearances to his name for the Toffees this season in the league and in his only start he was substituted at half-time.

CSKA Moscow are currently fourth in the Russian Premier League table, eight points behind first-placed Zenit St. Petersburg, but only one point above fifth-placed Krasnodar.

It remains to be seen if Frank Lampard will be prepared to sanction an exit for Gbamin.