Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted Tottenham Hotspur were clinical in their win at the Etihad Stadium and name-checked new boy Dejan Kulusevski, along with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

The Premier League title race was blown wide open after Tottenham grabbed an astonishing 3-2 win at Manchester City’s home.

Kulusevski fired Tottenham ahead with just four minutes on the clock and although Ilkay Gundogan pegged them back in the 33rd minute, they went ahead again through Kane just before the hour mark.

Manchester City thought they had secured a point when Riyad Mahrez levelled from the spot in injury time, but in the 95th minute Kane broke the hosts’ hearts.

Guardiola admits that his side were given a tough evening and insists Spurs were clinical.

He also tipped his hat to Spurs new boy Kulusevski, along with Kane and Son.

“Well it was a good game. We tried through many sides, especially down the left. It is very difficult, they defend so narrow”, Guardiola said post match on Sky Sports.

“Tottenham have a lot of quality, they give the ball to Harry Kane. They are really good up front.

“In the first half they have the goal and no more. In the second half they have one attack with Harry Kane at the start and they score.

“We try to score but we conceded the goal in extra-time.

“It’s difficult when they defend so deep. We had the chances to arrive and score. Unfortunately we cannot score.

“They are clinical. They have Kane and Son and Kulusevski. Their crosses we could not defend”, he added.

Tottenham have now stopped a run of three consecutive defeats in style to breathe fresh hope into their top four hopes.