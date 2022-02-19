Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec has insisted that his side’s failure to beat Metz on Friday night will have no bearing on their preparation for the Chelsea game.

The French champions played out a 0-0 draw at home against Metz and remained ninth in the Ligue 1 standings.

Lille have a big Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday night when they are set to travel to London to take on Chelsea in the first leg.

Failure to beat Metz is not the ideal preparation but the Lille coach stressed that the result will have no effect on how his team will prepare for the Chelsea game next week.

He stressed that Chelsea will be at a different level and they cannot be compared to what Lille faced on Friday night.

Gourvennec indicated that the Blues are massive favourites for the tie but insisted that his side will fight for a result against the world champions.

The Lille coach was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe: “There can be no conclusion drawn for the preparation of a match where we will be in a completely different mindset.

“Of course, we would have preferred to reassure ourselves with a win but Tuesday will be something entirely different.

“From the point of view of the league table, one point is not enough but we are staying in touch.

“For Chelsea, we will see how everyone recovers.

“It will be another match, we cannot compare, we are going to play the world champions.

“It is not nothing but we are going to fight.”

Chelsea will be in league action today when they take the short trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace.