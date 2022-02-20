Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson admits he can see the Whites beating Tottenham Hotspur, when Antonio Conte’s men arrive at Elland Road in the Premier League on 26th February.

Leeds saw themselves slip further towards the relegation battle over the weekend, with a 4-2 loss at home against Manchester United on Sunday not helping their cause.

Grayson is not concerned though as he is convinced that there are three worse teams in the Premier League this season, meaning the Whites will be safe.

The ex-Whites manager also thinks that given the inconsistent nature of Tottenham, Leeds can beat them, as the Yorkshire giants’ performances are up and down, like the north Londoners’.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Leeds beat Tottenham here next weekend, because of what Tottenham are like, up and down, and what Leeds are like at this moment in time, up and down”, Grayson said after the loss to Manchester United on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I do genuinely believe there’s going to be three worse teams in the division that will go down.

“But some things need to get sorted in terms of giving themselves a better opportunity to win football matches and not make these individual mistakes.”

While Leeds lost at home against Manchester United, Tottenham visited Manchester City on Saturday and won a thrilling contest 3-2 thanks to a late Harry Kane strike.