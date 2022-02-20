Former top flight star Andy Gray has applauded Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe for adopting a strategy that he is perhaps not comfortable with to get the Magpies on a good run.

The Magpies are currently undefeated in six games in the Premier League and as part of the run have climbed out of the relegation zone to boost their survival hopes.

They have kept two clean sheets in that time and not allowed their opponents to get on the scoresheet more than once, as opposed to their run before when they conceded eleven goals in three games.

Gray thinks that Howe has gone into the games with the approach of being solid at the back and not conceding goals, which is the opposite to his reputation of being an attack-minded coach.

The former top flight star thinks the approach has worked as the Magpies have been able to mobilise at the back and climb up the table.

Speaking on beIN SPORTS, Gray said: “What he has done, which is maybe unlike Eddie Howe, is he seems to have concentrated on let’s be stingy at the back, let’s be tough to play against, let’s not concede goals.

“And if we can do that then you’re only going to need one [goal] to win a game.

“I think what’s been the key to them is that they have beefed up the defence, they have been more miserly than they were at the beginning of the season pre-November and that’s helped them in their bid to win games.”

Before Howe’s appointment, the Magpies had not managed to keep a clean sheet in the league, but the former Bournemouth boss has overseen his side’s record three of them in his spell so far.