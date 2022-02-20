Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has commented on dropping Raphinha from the starting eleven against Manchester United.

Bielsa saw his side’s leaky defence come back to haunt them once again in the Premier League encounter as Manchester United ran out 4-2 winners to pick up all three points.

Raphinha was not in the starting eleven and Bielsa opted to introduce the Brazilian winger at half time with his side 2-0 down.

Rodrigo then pulled a goal back for Leeds in the 53rd minute before Raphinha levelled the match a minute later, rocking the visitors.

Manchester United regained their composure to score again through Fred and Anthony Elanga, but questions were quickly asked as to why Raphinha did not start.

Asked about the Brazilian not starting, Bielsa told his post match press conference: “I chose to form the attack with other players.

“A decision like that can happen throughout the season.”

Bielsa also looked ahead to what can give Leeds confidence for the coming weeks and feels that his side are fighters and he would be worried if they were not.

“To not fight would be a sign that is worrying. To fight is a starting point. Not the only thing”, he added.

Next up for Leeds is a daunting trip to take on Liverpool at Anfield, before they then play host to Tottenham Hotspur.