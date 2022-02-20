Fixture: Leeds United vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Manchester United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for today’s clash with rivals Leeds United at Elland Road.

Ralf Rangnick leads his side into the Premier League fixture sitting in fourth place and looking to take advantage of fifth placed West Ham United being held to a draw on Saturday.

Victory for Manchester United today would move them to just four points behind third placed Chelsea and four points ahead of West Ham.

The Red Devils crushed Leeds 5-1 in the earlier meeting between the two teams this season, but were held to a 0-0 draw on their last visit to Elland Road.

David de Gea is in goal for the visitors, while at the back Rangnick selects Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw as full-backs, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as centre-backs.

In midfield, the German tactician picks Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes, while Jesse Lingard, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo lead the goal charge.

Rangnick has options on the bench if needed, including Marcus Rashford and Fred.

Manchester United Team vs Leeds United

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, McTominay, Fernandes, Lingard, Sancho, Ronaldo

Substitutes: Henderson, Telles, Dalot, Varane, Fred, Mata, Matic, Elanga, Rashford