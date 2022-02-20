Simon Grayson feels that Joe Gelhardt has done enough to deserve a start for Leeds United after he came on off the bench against Manchester United in Sunday’s 4-2 home defeat.

With Leeds 2-0 down, Marcelo Bielsa brought Gelhardt on off the bench at half time, along with Raphinha, who had surprisingly been named amongst the substitutes.

Leeds quickly rocked Manchester United with two quickfire goals to make it 2-2, but eventually succumbed as the Red Devils scored twice more to run out 4-2 winners.

Former Leeds boss Grayson feels that Gelhardt injected real energy in attack and is of the view that he has proved he needs to be given a start by Bielsa.

“Gelhardt has probably proved that he needs to start in this side very soon because of the energy”, Grayson explained post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He’s got the carefree attitude. He takes the ball and wants to make things happen, he can go past people.

“And he works really hard as well.”

Leeds are next in action away at Anfield against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Gelhardt will he hoping he did enough against Manchester United to get Bielsa’s vote to start.