Former England international Chris Waddle thinks that the Leeds United players are feeling the effects of working under Marcelo Bielsa and admits he expected the club to make January signings.

Leeds have been hit by injuries throughout the season and are currently without three key men in the shape of defender Liam Cooper, midfielder Kalvin Phillips and striker Patrick Bamford.

Injury issues have not died down and have led to some suggesting that with Bielsa working his players hard they are more susceptible to picking up injuries.

Waddle admits that he did expect Leeds to add freshness in the shape of new signings in January, something they did not do, and thinks that Bielsa’s methods could be taking their toll as he works players hard.

“In the way Leeds try and play it’s really hard work”, Waddle said after Leeds’ loss to Manchester United on BBC Radio 5 live.

“Bielsa has been around a lot of clubs and most clubs he leaves, the players say ‘for two years I was run, run, run’.

“This is his third year I think and you can see with the injuries mounting up – I can’t really say there is a lack of energy as they do play a high tempo still – but when you get your key players injured and you haven’t really got the resources in the background…

“In January I thought Leeds would have bought two or three players.

“They haven’t, they are going with the kids, the younger players if people are injured, but they are asking a lot.”

Leeds had looked set to end the summer transfer window having only signed Junior Firpo and Kristoffer Klaesson, until a late chance to land Daniel James from Manchester United emerged.