Former England star Chris Waddle is clear that Leeds United are slap bang in the middle of trouble in the Premier League after losing 4-2 at Elland Road to Manchester United.

A thrilling game at Elland Road saw Leeds go 2-0 down by half time but then fight back to 2-2 quickly in the second half to stun Manchester United.

The Red Devils though weathered the storm and then hit back, scoring twice to run out 4-2 winners and take Leeds’ goals conceded tally in the league this season to a whopping 50.

Leeds are five points above the bottom three, but next face Liverpool at Anfield before then they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road.

Ex-England star Waddle has no doubt that Leeds are in trouble and believes there are now possibly seven clubs in the relegation mix.

“Oh definitely [Leeds are in trouble]”, Waddle said on BBC Radio 5 live post match.

“There’s a lot of teams looking over their shoulders and there’s teams at the bottom putting a little run together and have started getting results.

“So when you’re sitting 16th, 15th, 14th you are looking over your shoulder; teams like Brentford can’t win, they can’t buy a win.

“It’s going to go right to the wire.



“A month ago you would have said there were five teams and three were going to go.

“I think there’s seven, eight teams now that will be thinking we could be involved in this.”



Leeds’ final four games this season see meetings with Manchester City, Arsenal, Brighton and, away on the final day, Brentford.