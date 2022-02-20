Richard Keys has labelled Manchester United signing Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City not singing Harry Kane terrible summer transfer window mistakes.

Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford to much fanfare but subsequently, with the Red Devils undergoing a tumultuous campaign, has been questioned by many, with Keys one of the most prominent of the doubters.

The Citizens, meanwhile tried and failed to sign Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, but they were successful in bringing in Jack Grealish for £100m, who has three goals and the same number of assists so far in all competitions to his name.

Keys has two candidates for the worst business done last summer, the first being Ronlado’s return to Old Trafford.

The second one for the beIN SPORTS man is the Citizens’ failure to acquire the services of Kane and instead spending their money on Grealish.

Taking to Twitter, Keys wrote: “Worst piece of business last summer – United signing Ronaldo and blowing up their dressing room – or City spending £100m on Grealish when £40m more would’ve got Kane?

“Alisson has one assist less than Grealish now.”

Speculation has been constant this season about Ronaldo’s discomfort in the Old Trafford dressing room despite his goals for the Red Devils.

Kane on the other hand has seven goals in the Premier League, including two against Manchester City this weekend when Grealish was not part of the squad.