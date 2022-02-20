Sunderland star Bailey Wright has revealed that while the confidence at the Stadium of Light is not sky-high, the team have not lost their belief.

In a rotten run of form, the Black Cats have now gone winless in their last five league games, losing four in the process.

Saturday’s defeat at the hands of promotion rivals MK Dons confined Alex Neil to his first defeat as manager and off-the-field revelations regarding the club owners’ shareholdings have also caused a stir.

Wright stressed that naturally the Black Cats’ dressing room is not in high spirits after the defeat at the hands of MK Dons.

The defender did insist though that training-wise it was a good week for the Black Cats and while they are not highly confident, they are not in the doldrums either as they still have belief in themselves.

“Naturally when you lose it’s never nice [with the atmosphere in the dressing room] and when you are in a dip or bad run of results, especially for the standards we set and the expectations we set of where we want to be in this league, certainly for a club like Sunderland, it’s disappointing”, Wright said to Sunderland’s official site post-match.

“We come in every day and try to get better and better and implement what the manager wants to bring across and his style and I think we have definitely had a good week this week.

“Obviously would have been great to get a win today and build on that.

“I wouldn’t say confidence is high because when you are winning that gives you high confidence, but I still believe and we’ve got strong belief that we can achieve what we set out [to do].”

The defeat has left the Black Cats out of the playoff places and their early season aim of automatic promotion now seems like a pipe dream.

Sunderland are now equal on points with sixth-placed Wycombe Wanderers, with a worse goal difference and with one game more played.