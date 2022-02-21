Burton Albion assistant manager Dino Maamria believes that Sunderland’s performances might have been affected by the absence of big players and big personalities, such as Aiden McGeady and Lynden Gooch.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton edged out Sunderland 1-0 the last time the two sides meet this season in League One and they will go into battle again on Tuesday night at the Stadium of Light.

The hosts have been missing two of their in-form players in the shape of McGeady and Gooch, who have been out with injuries, which Maamria feels could have affected their performance.

“They have some big players and big personalities that they have been missing such as McGeady and Gooch so maybe that has affected their recent performances”, Maamria told his club’s official site.

The appointment of Alex Neil as the new man-in-charge of Sunderland has, Maamria feels, brought in an injection of energy into the Sunderland team.

“The new manager has obviously come in to give them an injection of energy and to organise them”, he explained.

“Alex Neil is a very experienced manager, working at Premier League and Championship level and has done very well.

“He will try his very best to turn them around, but tomorrow night all we are focusing on is us and how we can do better.”

Sunderland are on a dire run of form in League One, having lost four of their last five games to make securing automatic promotion a hugely difficult ask.

After meeting Burton they then play Wigan Athletic and Charlton Athletic.