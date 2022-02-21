Richard Keys has insisted that Anthony Gordon is the new Steven Gerrard, with the Everton starlet having a similar style of play to the Liverpool legend.

The Toffees are having a tough Premier League campaign, and a 2-0 away loss against Southampton at the weekend means they are just four points above the drop zone.

Amidst the protests from fans, the dismissal of a manager and the departures of high ranking staff, performances from Gordon have remained a shining light for the club this term, with the Everton academy graduate winning over more Toffees hearts with each passing game.

Former Sky Sports anchor Keys is also a firm admirer of Gordon and insists he is the new Gerrard, as in his eyes the 20-year-old’s movements, physical stature, love of putting in a tackle, passing range and eye for goal are all similar to the Liverpool great.

However, Keys stressed that Gordon, who Everton developed on their own, is the only new bright talent the club have got in their ranks at the moment despite their lavish spending in recent transfer windows.

“They [Everton] have got a gem in Anthony Gordon”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“I’ll say again – ‘new’ Steven Gerrard.

“He reminds me so much of the former Liverpool skipper.

“His gangly teenage gate is the same.

“He loves a tackle.

“He can spray passes about and run all day.

“He’a also got an eye for a goal. He’s special.

“But he’s about all they have got despite the big spend – and he was for nothing!”

Following another poor away display, Everton are back at Goodison Park at the weekend in the top flight in what will be another tough test, with league leaders Manchester City next up on the calendar.