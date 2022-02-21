Richard Keys has revealed he fancies Liverpool to beat Manchester City in the Premier League title race because they are better and stronger than the Citizens.

Liverpool cut the gap to Manchester City this weekend to just six points, while they also have a game in hand on the Citizens and are due to meet them before the end of the season.

Many feel Manchester City are still well placed to go on and lift the title, but Keys does not agree and is plumping for Liverpool.

The veteran anchor is of the view that Liverpool are better and stronger than the Citizens, who lack a striker, while he is also backing the Reds in the Champions League too.

“Twitchy bum time has come early for Guardiola and his team, although they probably don’t know that yet”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“And they might not even have realised yet exactly what Kane did Saturday evening. From being nailed on they’re now by no means certain.

“I fancy Liverpool. And I fancy Liverpool in Europe as well. Why? Because they’re better. They’re stronger. They can grind wins and they’re not afraid of City.

“There’s a reason Guardiola called them a ‘pain in the arse’ before the Spurs game. He knows.

“He also knows his team are pretty. They they’ll win nine out of 10 games by three or four goals. And in those nine games they don’t need a proper centre forward.

“But in the big ones they do. At crucial moments they do. ‘Aguerooooooooo’. I can’t think of a better example”, he added.

Liverpool can move to within three points of Manchester City if they can see off Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday, while the Citizens are next in action at Frank Lampard’s Everton.