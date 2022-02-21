Mark Lawrenson is of the view that Liverpool having almost all of their squad fit and ready to play this deep into a season is unusual and stressed it is like Jurgen Klopp having two teams at his disposal.

The Reds had to deal with injuries to a lot of key players last season, which played a huge role in their struggles both in domestic and European competitions.

However, despite dealing with injuries to a number of players earlier this season, Klopp has almost all of his charges available for selection at the moment, even though they have been battling it out in four competitions in the current campaign.

Reds legend Lawrenson insists that having almost all players fit and ready to play this deep into a season is unusual for a club like Liverpool, given the number of games they have already played across all competitions so far this term.

Lawrenson added that Klopp currently has almost two quality squads as his disposal, a testament to Liverpool’s depth in quality, which is amazing for a club playing at a high level.

“Just looking at Liverpool, I think apart from [Diogo] Jota, who [Klopp is] actually even saying he might be available for the [EFL] Cup at the weekend, they have got everybody fit”, Lawrenson told Off The Ball.

“Joe Gomez appeared and played at right-back, they have got everybody fit, which for a manager, this time of the year after all the games they have played is really, really unusual.

“So, you have got now with Liverpool, which you did not probably have for a while, everybody is fit.

“Everybody wants to play and he has almost got two teams, which as I said for a football club at that level is amazing, when you think about that.”

Liverpool are up against Leeds United on Wednesday in the Premier League which will be followed the EFL Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday.