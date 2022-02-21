Reading interim manager Paul Ince has insisted that he has not got a lot to sort out at his new club given he has a fantastic group of players at his disposal, but stressed fixing their defensive frailties will be one area that he will be working on.

The Royals are currently just five points above the relegation zone in the Championship at present, having won only nine of their 32 league games so far this season.

Despite a 3-2 win against Preston North End at the weekend, the Reading hierarchy decided to show Veljko Paunovic the exit door, with Ince being handed the temporary reins at the club to ensure their safety this season.

Ince has insisted that he has not a lot of work to do at Reading given they have a fantastic group of players that know how to score goals and win games, as was evident in their win against Preston.

However, Ince added that Reading’s leaky backline is a real worry for the side, and stressed that is the one area he will be working on immediately.

“To be fair, I watched the first half against Preston and I thought we were looking like Barcelona”, Ince’s told Reading’s official site.

“It is just that there is not a lot that needs to be done to this team, fantastic playing wise.

“But there are tweaks here, tweaks there that needs to be done.

“We are conceding so many goals, -23, that is your problem straight away.

“So, things there are needed to be worked on but they are a fantastic bunch of players, fantastic players and looking at that first half on Saturday, you think ‘wow why are we where we are?”

Ince’s first game in charge at Reading will see his side hosting 18th placed Birmingham City on Tuesday, and he will be determined to mark the occasion by leading his new side to a win.