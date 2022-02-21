Cheltenham Town assistant manager Russell Milton insists that his players will be ready for the Ipswich Town test, but is aware they will need to put in a top notch display in the League One clash.

The Robins, who are playing in their first season in League One following promotion at the end of last season, will be looking for a double over Kieran McKenna’s side.

Cheltenham won the match at Whaddon Road 2-1 back in August, though Milton believes that they were lucky to have come away with all three points on that occasion.

Milton expects a stern test at Portman Road on Tuesday night, but has no doubt that the Cheltenham players will be fully ready for the challenge that awaits them.

“We were fortunate enough to get by them at home 2-1. They’re obviously on a really good run of form at the minute and at home they’re a real test”, Milton told his club’s official site.

“We’re going to have to play well.

“It’s a totally opposite test to Saturday in terms of the football game itself and they’ve got a number of very good players who they can chop and change.

“We’ve got to go there and give a good disciplined account of ourselves.

“The boys will be ready.”

Cheltenham sit in 15th in the League One table and have only won twice on the road in the league this season.

They travel to an Ipswich outfit with the sixth best record in the division taken over the last six games.