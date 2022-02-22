Pat Nevin is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte needs another quality centre-back in the summer to bolster his backline, even though he got Spurs back to winning ways away at Manchester City.

Although Spurs failed to get any of their initial top targets in the first transfer window under Conte, they still managed to bring in two new players in the shape of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

However, towards the end of last month, Spurs suffered a drop in form and lost three Premier League games on the trot, although Conte managed to get his side back in the win column in a 3-2 thriller against league leaders Manchester City at the weekend.

Former top flight star Nevin feels that even though Spurs put on a stellar display away at the Etihad Stadium, they still need to be better at the back.

Nevin added that the Italian needs to add another quality centre-back to his defensive department in the summer, as he looks to build strong foundations at the club.

“At the start of the season I watched them down in London in a friendly and I thought wow, they look brilliant, then they stunk the place out quite soon afterwards”, Nevin said on Off The Ball.

“So nice, well done, decent game, got yourselves back into position.

“Good start, but I still think the way he [Conte] is talking about centre-back, he needs another one, absolutely needs better at the back.”

Tottenham had planned to sign another centre-back in the January transfer window, but were forced to postpone their plans until the summer.