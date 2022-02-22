Rangers legend Barry Ferguson is of the view that Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo needs to adapt quickly to the demands of the Gers.

Amad joined Rangers on loan for the rest of the season from Manchester United in the January transfer window in what was seen as a coup for the Gers.

He made an instant impact, scoring on his debut for Rangers in a 3-3 draw against Ross County, but since then his performances have tailed off.

The Ivorian has struggled in recent games and did little when he came on in the 1-1 draw at Dundee United for the last 17 minutes on Sunday.

Ferguson stressed that it is clear that Amad is a talented young player with ability, but stressed that he has struggled to come to terms with the pace of the game at Tannadice.

He insisted that the winger needs to understand that he needs to adapt soon at a club of Rangers’ size.

The Rangers legend said on the Go Radio Football Show: “In terms of Diallo, I just think he struggled with the pace of the game.

“You can see the boy has got ability, there is no doubt about it.

“But you need to get up to speed quickly when you go to a club like Rangers.”

Amad will hope to improve and make an impact in order to help Rangers retain their league title this season.