Joe Cole has insisted that Chelsea will not underestimate Lille in their Champions League tie due to the reputation of a number of their players in England.

Chelsea will host Lille in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie tonight at Stamford Bridge.

The reigning European champions are massive favourites to beat a Lille side who are ninth in Ligue 1 and progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

However, Cole stressed that there is always hope for Lille in the tie and they must approach tonight’s game with no fear as they have little to lose being the underdogs in the tie.

But he did insist that Chelsea will not underestimate Lille ahead of the tie as a number of players in the Ligue 1 side have big reputations in England for being top-quality footballers.

The former Lille and Chelsea star told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked about the French side’s chances: “There is hope for them.

“They must approach this match without fear, relying on their desire and their athletic qualities.

“They have nothing to lose but they shouldn’t expect that Chelsea will look down upon them.

“That is not Tuchel’s style and several Lille players are known and are very popular in England.”

Chelsea also have an EFL Cup final to prepare for next weekend after the Champions League game tonight.