Everton star Joao Virginia has revealed making his Premier League debut was brutal and insists the game in England does not stop, but he is happy to have achieved his ambition.

The goalkeeper is currently on loan back in his native Portugal at Sporting Lisbon, where he has made five appearances, with one coming in the Champions League against Ajax.

In Everton colours Virginia has turned out on three occasions for the senior team and remembers his Premier League debut, which came against Burnley, for the Toffees vividly.

He replaced Jordan Pickford last season at home against Sean Dyche’s Clarets and admits it was a brutal experience in the non-stop Premier League.

Virginia feels that it was a shame that there were no fans inside Goodison Park when he made his Premier League bow, but he did something he went to England to do.

“I came to play in the Premier League”, Virginia was quoted as saying by Portuguese outlet Mais Futebol.

“I came in after Pickford got injured.

“It was brutal, but it was only a shame because there were no fans in the stadiums.

“I came on in the 40th minute against Burnley and I didn’t concede a goal.

“It’s the best league in the world, there’s a lot of intensity and the game doesn’t stop.

“The referee blows for a foul and there are no arguments.”

Virginia moved to England from Benfica to slot into Arsenal’s youth ranks, before then making the switch to Everton in 2018.