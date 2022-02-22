Manchester United have no intention of offering the permanent manager’s role to Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season, according to Forbes.

Rangnick has revived Manchester United’s hopes of finishing in the top four last week with two crucial wins over Brighton and Leeds United.

While his side have been inconsistent, Rangnick has only lost one league game since taking charge of the club in December, following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal.

Manchester United are in the process of identifying a new manager after the German’s interim role finishes at the end of the season.

There were claims that the German could also be considered for the role if he impressed but that is not the plan at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are unlikely to turn Rangnick’s interim reign into a permanent one in the summer.

They have liked the way the German has navigated a tough period of the season where the squad were heavily disrupted due to Covid.

But they are sticking to their plan to bring in a new permanent manager at the end of the season and Rangnick is not on their shortlist.

It has been claimed that there are no surprise names on the shortlist of targets Manchester United are intending to pursue.