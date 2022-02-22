Newcastle United’s hopes of signing Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer have been dealt a blow as he will prioritise joining a Champions League club next summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The defender recently signed a new two-year contract with Torino as a way to help the club to protect his value in the market.

He is almost certain to leave the Italian club in the summer, when several clubs across Europe are expected to make a beeline to sign him.

A host of Premier League sides have shown interest in Bremer, including Newcastle, and they could move for him if they can secure their top flight status.

But according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Bremer wants to join a club that will be in next season’s Champions League.

The Brazilian wants to play in Europe’s elite club competition and will push for a move to a Champions League club.

Newcastle are still some distance away from playing in Europe despite their vast resource and their best-case scenario for next season is playing in the Premier League.

Torino want around €40m from his sale but for the moment no club have shown a willingness to spend that figure on him.

Bremer has some of Italy’s biggest clubs chasing him as well with AC Milan, Inter, Napoli and Juventus interested in signing him.