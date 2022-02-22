Pat Nevin has insisted that he is not at all surprised by how well Tottenham Hotspur January signing Rodrigo Bentancur has settled in at his new club, and stressed he has made the Spurs midfield a lot better.

The north London giants roped in Bentancur from Serie A giants Juventus on deadline day of the winter transfer window.

Bentancur has played a part in Spurs last three Premier League outings and impressed in his team’s 3-2 win away at league leaders Manchester City at the weekend, which was his second Premier League start.

Former top flight star Nevin has insisted that he is not surprised by how well Bentancur is playing in the middle of the park for Spurs as his quality has always been evident from his displays in the Champions League.

Nevin stressed that Bentancur has made the Tottenham midfield better and feels the presence of Conte, who knows the Uruguayan well, also played a big factor in the positive start to his Spurs career.

“Bentancur is no surprise, absolutely none”, Nevin said on Off The Ball.

“I mean when you watch him in the Champions League, it is fine.

“He is this [Premier League] level and he will be okay.

“And of course, Conte knows him incredibly well and it just suddenly makes that look a lot better in that midfield, does it not?”

Tottenham are set to take on Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League midweek and fans will be hoping Bentancur will go from strength to strength with each passing game.