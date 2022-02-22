Antonio Conte has revealed that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg did not see him when he went to celebrate Tottenham Hotspur’s win away at Manchester City with him amidst speculation that the midfielder intentionally snubbed his boss.

Hojbjerg was dropped by Conte in Spurs’ 2-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month but returned to the starting eleven at the weekend in their 3-2 win away at Manchester City.

The Dane had a strong outing against the Citizens, but a video has been circulating on social media this week in which he appears to be snubbing Conte when the Italian approached him to celebrate their win at the Etihad Stadium.

Some sections of the Spurs fans have been speculating that Hojbjerg might not be on the best of terms with Conte, but the Italian has revealed that the midfielder did not see him when he tried to celebrate Saturday’s win.

Conte added that he celebrated with Hojbjerg and all his other players in the dressing room and stressed he is a very important player for the whole team.

“I have seen the [Hojbjerg] video because Anthony [Spurs’ press officer] showed me”, Conte told a press conference.

“For sure I was celebrating with all my players.

“He didn’t see me.

“Then we have recovered in the dressing room because we celebrated with him and all the players

“Pierre is another important player for us, he’s young but he’s experienced and now with [Rodrigo] Bentancur we have implemented the midfielders, Winksy [Harry Winks], [Oliver] Skipp, players I can count on.”

Having got back to winning ways at the weekend, Spurs will now be determined to build some momentum with another win midweek when they visit Turf Moor to take on relegation candidates Burnley.