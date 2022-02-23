Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has indicated that he will quit, following a 1-0 loss at Burnley, according to commentator and presenter Sam Matterface.

Conte masterminded a superb 3-2 win for Tottenham away at champions Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend.

Tottenham were unable to build on it this evening though as they slipped to a 1-0 loss away at strugglers Burnley, their fourth league loss in five games.

The way Conte just spoke to me just now he was clearly suggesting that he was going to quit as Spurs manager. ” I have to talk to the club” More on @talksport now #THFC — Sam Matterface (@sammatterface) February 23, 2022

The result leaves Conte’s side sitting in eighth in the Premier League standings and five points off fourth placed Manchester United, albeit with games in hand.

Conte though could have had enough, with Matterface claiming that his answers in the post match press conference gave a clear suggestion he will resign.

The Italian boss also said: “We are doing everything to change situation but it’s not enough. Four defeats out of five is not good enough. This doesn’t happen to me.

“Maybe I’m not so good. Tottenham called me to change things but I’m too honest.

“I could just take my salary but I’m too honest. We’ve lost four out of five games. This is unacceptable.

“If we continue on this way we have to pay great attention.”

Tottenham are next in action away at Leeds United, who lost 6-0 away at Liverpool this evening, and it remains to be seen if Conte will still be in charge of Spurs by the time the game kicks off.