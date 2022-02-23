Fixture: Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Burnley at Turf Moor.

Antonio Conte led his side to a famous victory away at Manchester City at the weekend and will be keen for the good work not to go to waste on another trip to the north west.

They face a Burnley side scrapping for their Premier League lives and boosted by a win away at Brighton at the weekend.

Conte heads into the clash without Japhet Tangana and Oliver Skipp, but Sergio Regulion is back in the squad.

Hugo Lloris slots into goal for Tottenham this evening, while at wing-back Conte picks Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon. In the centre, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies line up.

In midfield, Tottenham look towards Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur, while further up the pitch Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Conte has options on the bench if changes are needed, including Harry Winks and Lucas Moura.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Burnley

Lloris, Emerson, Romero, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Austin, Rodon, Sanchez, Doherty, Reguilon, Winks, Lucas, Bergwijn