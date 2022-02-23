Erling Haaland is not part of the Borussia Dortmund squad that will be in Glasgow soon for their Europa League clash against Rangers on Thursday night.

Rangers produced the shock result of the Europa League last Thursday when they beat Dortmund 4-2 at the Westfalenstadion in the first leg of the two-legged affair.

Very few gave Rangers any hope of progressing to the last 16 of the Europa League when they were drawn to face the Bundesliga giants.

But the result in Germany has put Rangers in the driver’s seat ahead of the second leg at Ibrox on Thursday night.

And Rangers have received a further boost in their quest for European progress as Haaland has not travelled with the squad to Scotland.

The Norwegian hitman has been nursing an injury and missed Dortmund’s defeat to Rangers last week and he is not at the airport to fly with his team-mates.

There were hopes that he could be back in the squad to boost Dortmund’s chances of overturning the lead in Glasgow.

However, the striker is still not fit enough and will not be in the squad on Thursday night for the clash against Rangers.