Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen has warned Europa Conference League opponents Celtic that the weather conditions for Thursday’s clash will be the most extreme they have experienced, but stressed it will be normal for his team.

The Norwegian champions shocked the Hoops on their home turf last week with a 3-1 win in the first leg of their Europa Conference League clash.

Celtic are now set to take on Bodo/Glimt in the return leg on Thursday at the Aspmyra Stadium, as they look to turn the tie around with a big win.

Bodo/Glimt coach Knutsen has warned the Bhoys that the weather conditions they are going to experience on Thursday will be extreme as it is winter in Bodo at present.

However, Knutsen stressed that his side will have no trouble dealing with the cold as it is normal for them, but he added it is always special to play football in February.

Asked whether he thinks it will be the most extreme weather conditions for Celtic to play football, Knutsen told a press conference: “Yes, ever, ever.

“For us it is normal but it is winter in Bodo.

“So, for us it is normal.

“But to play football in Bodo in February, it is special for many teams and players, but I think the pitch will also be good tomorrow.”

Celtic have reportedly opted to not train at the Aspmyra Stadium ahead of Thursday’s tie owing to bad weather conditions and have instead decided to conduct an additional training session in Glasgow before they jet to Norway.