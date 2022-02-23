Bodo/Glimt defender Marius Hoibraten is of the view that Georgios Giakoumakis is a threat in the penalty area and stronger compared to his fellow Celtic attacker Daizen Maeda.

Hoibraten played the full 90 minutes for Bodo/Glimt against the Hoops in their historic 3-1 Europa Conference League win at Celtic Park last week and went up against both Maeda and Giakoumakis.

While the Japanese star scored Celtic’s only goal in the first leg against the Norwegians starting in the striker’s role, Giakoumakis was the hero for his team on Sunday as he hit a hat-trick to secure a comeback win against Dundee in the Scottish Premiership.

Bodo/Glimt defender Hoibraten feels Giakoumakis is different to Maeda, in that the Greek is stronger and is more of a fox in the box, but is hoping his team will be able to handle him on Thursday.

Hoibraten acknowledged that it is very demanding to defend against Celtic as they are a good attacking team, but stressed his side are up for the task.

Asked what he thinks about Giakoumakis as a striker, Hoibraten explained in a press conference: “Celtic play really good attacking football, so it is demanding to defend against [them].

“I think we did it good in the first leg.

“So, we are up for the task tomorrow as well.

“When Giakoumakis came on, he is a bit different striker than Maeda, who began the game.

“He [has] a bit more muscles, stronger and bit of a fox in the box.

“So yes, hopefully we are ready to take care of him tomorrow.”

Celtic have been in superb form in domestic competitions this season and will be determined to make sure that their European journey this season will not end in this week by getting a big win in Norway.