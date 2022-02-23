West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek has expressed his desire for the Hammers to be pitted against Rangers in the Europa League.

The Gers carry a healthy 4-2 lead over Borussia Dortmund going in into the second leg of their knockout playoff tie but they will need to see off the challenge again at Ibrox tomorrow.

West Ham have already qualified for the last 16 of the competition after topping their group and are awaiting the draw to determine their opponents.

Soucek revealed that he has already thought about the teams he would like to come up against in the Europa League and he is most eager to face the Gers.

The Hammers star stressed that an English team facing off against a Scottish one in the Europa League is an intriguing concept and the tie would be an exciting one for the supporters.

Speaking to West Ham’s official site, Soucek said: “I’ve thought about a few teams I would like to play against, and if I could say one, it would be Rangers, because I want to play against them as a big rival.

“It could be a really good game for teams from England against Scotland, big rivals!

“It would be a really exciting game for the fans and also for us.

“This team could be good, but everyone we could draw at this stage of the competition will be difficult to face because they have had to win many games to go through.

“Let’s see – I look forward to it!”

The draw for the Europa League last 16 takes place later in the week but before that the Gers will have to ensure their qualification in the second leg on Thursday.