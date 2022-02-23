Fixture: Liverpool vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has picked his team and substitutes to do battle with Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League under the lights tonight.

Bielsa saw his side beaten 4-2 at home by rivals Manchester United at the weekend and will want an instant reaction as Leeds try to shock Liverpool on Merseyside.

Leeds suffered a 3-0 defeat at Elland Road the last time the two sides met, but pushed Liverpool close on their last visit to Anfield as they were only edged out 4-3.

Bielsa still has a number of injury absentees, restricting his options for tonight.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds this evening, while at the back Bielsa picks Stuart Dallas and Junior Firpo as full-backs, with Pascal Struijk and Luke Ayling in the centre.

Bielsa slots Mateusz Klich and Adam Forshaw into midfield, while Raphinha, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo support Daniel James.

If Bielsa needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options include Tyler Roberts and Lewis Bate.

Leeds United Team vs Liverpool

Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo, Klich, Forshaw, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James

Substitutes: Klaesson, Cresswell, Shackleton, Bate, McCarron, Kenneh, Summerville, Gelhardt, Roberts