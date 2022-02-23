Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has hailed Aaron Ramsdale for his ability on the ball and insists having a goalkeeper like him that can find players on the pitch with passes is like having an extra outfield player.

The Gunners roped in Ramsdale from Championship outfit Sheffield United last summer and he quickly established himself as the undisputed number 1 at the club.

In 20 top flight games this season, Ramsdale has kept eleven clean sheets, but his shot-stopping prowess is not the only thing that makes him a great player for the club, according to team-mate Martinelli.

The Brazilian hailed Ramsdale for his ability on the ball and his distribution while he also namechecked centre-back Ben White as another player that is excellent with the ball at his feet.

“Ramsdale on the ball is unbelievable, he can put the ball wherever he wants”, Martinelli told The Athletic.

“And Ben — he is so secure, he can dribble, he can play a long ball, he can do whatever he wants with the ball.

“Both of them are so good for us.”

Martinelli stressed that having a goalkeeper like Ramsdale as the team is like having an extra outfield player on the pitch as he can place a long pass with pin-point accuracy.

“We train this [me making more runs forward while Ramsdale passes the ball] in the week.

“Aaron can do it and I run to give him options.

“It is like having another [outfield] player on the pitch if the goalkeeper can do that.”

Having missed Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Brentford on Sunday through suspension, Martinelli is expected to be back in the squad that will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Thursday.