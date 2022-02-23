Fixture: Liverpool vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has picked his side to play host to Leeds United in the Premier League this evening.

The Reds have now pulled to within six points of Manchester City and will be breathing down the Citizens’ necks if they can record another win tonight.

Klopp’s men beat Norwich City at the weekend, but suffered a scare as the Canaries took the lead at Anfield.

The Liverpool boss will be wary of Leeds’ attacking and intensive game, which saw the Whites score three goals on their last visit to Anfield, as they lost 4-3.

Alisson slots into goal for Liverpool this evening, while at the back Klopp selects Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson as full-backs. In central defence he goes with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Fabinho is in midfield with Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones, while Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah lead the attack.

Klopp has options on the bench if changes are needed, including Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool Team vs Leeds United

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Jones, Thiago, Diaz, Mane, Salah

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi