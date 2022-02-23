Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon as the potential long-term successor to Hugo Lloris, but snapping him up could be complicated.

Lloris signed a new two-year contract with the north London club earlier this season and has remained the undisputed number one at Tottenham.

But the Premier League club are acutely aware of the need to find a long-term replacement for the 35-year-old and Pierluigi Gollini has not done enough to convince them.

Tottenham are actively looking to find a long-term replacement for Lloris and it has been claimed that they have laid their eyes on Spain number one Simon.

According to Spanish daily Marca, the north London club are interested in getting their hands on the Athletic Bilbao custodian.

Spurs want a smooth transition from Lloris and want to bring in his replacement before he is phased out of the team.

Tottenham want to bring in Simon and help him settle down before he can replace the Frenchman between the sticks.

But the Spaniard has a contract until 2025 and it does not contain any release clause, which could have made the negotiations easier for Spurs.

Tottenham would have to negotiate a fee with Bilbao who are known for being reluctant sellers.

Simon recently claimed that he will stay at the Basque club as long as they want him to stay, further adding to the complications when it comes to Spurs snapping him up.