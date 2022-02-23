Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome is clear that the Whites cannot hide away from the fact they have conceded 56 goals so far this season, after Liverpool added to their woes on Wednesday night.

Leeds were taken apart by Liverpool at Anfield as the Reds ran riot with a 6-0 win and the scoreline could have even been worse for the visitors given the dominance shown by the hosts.

There are now genuine fears at Elland Road over a relegation scrap and Newsome admits that with the games running out it is all about results rather than performances.

The former defender insists that Leeds cannot hide from the fact they are conceding so many goals and it all points to something not being quite right at the club.

“It gets to the stage of the season where it’s results, not performances that count”, Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Listen, I love Bielsaball, I love watching this team when they are flying and I’ve been fortunate to watch them for the last few years and it’s wonderful and great to see the supporters enjoying it.

“But we can’t hide away from the fact we’ve conceded 56 goals this season; that’s more than we conceded last season in total.

“Something’s changed. I heard a stat at the weekend that we’ve been outrun in 15 of the 23 games we’ve played.

“That was unheard of, so something’s not quite right.”

It has been argued by some that there are three worse teams than Leeds in the Premier League which means they will stay up.

Newsome however does not see it like that and stressed that teams that have thought they were too good to go down have been relegated in the past.

“Are there worse teams than Leeds? I think that’s irrelevant.

“How many times have we heard you’re too good to go down? Well, the league table does not lie at the end of the season and it is how many points you’ve got.”

Leeds will have to try to ease relegation fears when they play Tottenham Hotspur in their next match.