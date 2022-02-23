Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw believes that when the Whites dust themselves off from their 6-0 loss at Liverpool they will see they are still in an OK position in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire giants’ defensive woes continued on Merseyside as Jurgen Klopp’s ruthless Reds put six past Whites goalkeeper Illan Meslier without reply.

The Whites have now conceded 56 goals in 25 games, the worst defensive record in the Premier League and it has put the spotlight on boss Marcelo Bielsa refusing to change his approach.

They are now three points above the relegation zone and Forshaw admits that Leeds were outclassed at Liverpool, especially with a number of key players missing.

He feels though that when the dust settles Leeds will still be in an OK position in the Premier League.

“Two different teams in class”, Forshaw was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“It is difficult coming to a place like this but we are missing big players, we have missed them through the season.

“Tonight feels like the end of the world but we are still in an OK position, we can’t feel sorry for ourselves.

“It is hard not to let it affect you, I won’t lie but the positives were the fans, they make you proud and that is what we can take from tonight, they are always there for us.”

Leeds have won five of their 25 league games this season, but are without a victory in any of their last five matches, while Everton, Newcastle United, Burnley, Watford and Norwich City, all below the Whites, have won games over that period.