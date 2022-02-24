Fixture: Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has selected his Rangers starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League at Ibrox tonight.

The Gers stunned Dortmund by winning the first leg 4-2 in Germany and at one point were even 4-1 up against the Bundesliga heavyweights.

Van Bronckhorst will now look for his side to complete the job under the lights in Glasgow, but Dortmund returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion at the weekend when they thrashed Borussia Monchengladbach 6-0.

The visitors are without Erling Haaland tonight, while Rangers must make do without Aaron Ramsey.

Allan McGregor is in goal for Rangers tonight, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are the full-backs. In central defence, Connor Goldson partners Calvin Bassey.

Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Joe Aribo slot into midfield and will look to control the game, while Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

Van Bronckhorst has options on the bench if needed, including Glen Kamara and Amad Diallo.

Rangers Team vs Borussia Dortmund

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Lundstram, Jack, Aribo, Arfield, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, McCrorie, Balogun, King, Davis, Kamara, Sands, Lowry, Amad, Wright, Roofe, Sakala