Antonio Conte has no plans to leave Tottenham Hotspur at the moment despite his threats to walk out on Wednesday night, according to talkSPORT.

Conte indicated that he could walk away from the job at Tottenham after his side slumped to a fourth defeat in five league games at Burnley.

The Italian insisted that he might not be good enough to arrest the slide and improve Tottenham’s position, and lamented that he has never faced this kind of a situation in his career.

He set the cat amongst the pigeons through his comments and speculation of him leaving the north London club increased.

But it has been claimed that 52-year-old is not considering leaving the manager’s role at Tottenham.

The comments were down to the disappointment he felt at another defeat for his side as they continue to flounder.

It has been claimed that Conte wants to motivate and rally his players through his threats to leave.

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League standings on 39 points, but they have games in hand over teams such as Manchester United and West Ham.