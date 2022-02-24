Atletico Madrid remain attentive to Diogo Dalot’s situation at Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window.

Dalot has been a much more prominent figure in the Manchester United team since Ralf Rangnick arrived in December.

He has started ten of Manchester United’s last 13 league games and is likely to be handed more game time between now and the end of the season.

Atletico Madrid were interested in signing him last summer but Manchester United decided against letting him go.

However, according to Spanish daily AS, La Liga’s champions remain attentive towards Dalot and will keep monitoring his situation.

Rangnick is a fan of the attacking impetus Dalot brings to the team from right-back and he has even improved defensively.

However, Manchester United will have a new manager in place in the summer and the Portuguese will have to prove his worth to him again.

Atletico Madrid are prepared to pounce if there is any indication that Dalot could be available at Manchester United.

He has 18 months left on his current contract, but Manchester United have the option of extending it by one more year.