Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome has insisted that Marcel Bielsa needs to start playing the players in their right positions and get back to basics in order to save their season.

Leeds suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Wednesday night and they edged closer to the relegation zone.

Only three points separate Leeds from the drop zone and they have another tough fixture coming up on Saturday when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

Leeds are in dire need of a positive result after losing four of their last five league games and Newsome stressed that Bielsa needs to get back to basics in order to rescue his side’s campaign.

He insisted that the Leeds boss needs to start playing the right players in their right positions and get some momentum going for his team again in the next few games.

The former Whites defender said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Round pegs in round holes for me.

“I understand the players and the education he puts into them, they all understand each other’s roles, they will understand what everyone needs to do on the pitch and etc.

“But Luke Ayling is a right-back, stick him in at right-back and let’s go back to basics.

“Let’s put the lads in where they play their best football and try and do things in the right way.”

Everton, Newcastle and Burnley have all got games in hand over Leeds in the fight to survive in the Premier League.