Arsenal have suffered a blow as striker target Alexander Isak has his heart set on a move to Barcelona and is prepared to wait for the Blaugrana, it has been claimed in Spain.

Former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the Gunners in the past window and Mikel Arteta is gearing up to reshape his attacking options in the summer.

Both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah’s deals with the London club expire in the summer and it is expected they will not be renewing with the Gunners.

Arsenal are keen on Real Sociedad hitman Isak as an option, but according to Catalan daily Sport, he wants to join Barcelona.

Barcelona view Erling Haaland as their top target, but are keeping Isak in mind as a plan B in the event they cannot land the Norwegian.

The Gunners are claimed to be in touch with Isak’s camp as they look towards a summer deal and try to lower his €80m asking price.

Isak though will wait until Barcelona know whether they can land Haaland as he is keen to move to the Camp Nou.

It is suggested that the striker knows a move to Barcelona would represent a definitive step forward in his career.