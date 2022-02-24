Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is unconvinced about an initial offer from German champions Bayern Munich, it has been claimed in Germany.

The Dane is out of contract at the end of the season and negotiations over a new deal have failed to make progress in recent months.

Christensen is unlikely to sign a new contract with Chelsea and is expected to move on from Stamford Bridge on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.

The defender is wanted at several top clubs, with Bayern Munich looking at him as a replacement for Niklas Sule, who is set to join Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Bayern Munich have shown sustained interest in the centre-back, but according to German magazine Sport Bild, the offer from the Bavarians has not convinced him.

Christensen appreciates the interest from the Bavarians but he wants a better offer on his table.

The defender is claimed to be angling for a contract offer worth €10m per season from his next club.

Barcelona have also made an offer to Christensen and are pushing to sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

And the defender is reportedly inclined towards joining the Catalan giants at the end of the season.