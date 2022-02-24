The Dane is out of contract at the end of the season and negotiations over a new deal have failed to make progress in recent months.
Christensen is unlikely to sign a new contract with Chelsea and is expected to move on from Stamford Bridge on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.
The defender is wanted at several top clubs, with Bayern Munich looking at him as a replacement for Niklas Sule, who is set to join Borussia Dortmund in the summer.
Bayern Munich have shown sustained interest in the centre-back, but according to German magazine Sport Bild, the offer from the Bavarians has not convinced him.
Christensen appreciates the interest from the Bavarians but he wants a better offer on his table.
The defender is claimed to be angling for a contract offer worth €10m per season from his next club.
Barcelona have also made an offer to Christensen and are pushing to sign him on a free transfer in the summer.
And the defender is reportedly inclined towards joining the Catalan giants at the end of the season.