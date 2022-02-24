 

The Dane is out of contract at the end of the season and negotiations over a new deal have failed to make progress in recent months.

 

Christensen is unlikely to sign a new contract with Chelsea and is expected to move on from Stamford Bridge on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.

 

 

The defender is wanted at several top clubs, with Bayern Munich looking at him as a replacement for Niklas Sule, who is set to join Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

 

Bayern Munich have shown sustained interest in the centre-back, but according to German magazine Sport Bild, the offer from the Bavarians has not convinced him.

 

 

Christensen appreciates the interest from the Bavarians but he wants a better offer on his table.

 

The defender is claimed to be angling for a contract offer worth €10m per season from his next club.

 

 

Barcelona have also made an offer to Christensen and are pushing to sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

 

And the defender is reportedly inclined towards joining the Catalan giants at the end of the season.

 