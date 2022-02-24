James Tavernier has revealed the message Rangers were given by Giovanni van Bronckhorst ahead of the second half at Ibrox after they dumped Borussia Dortmund out of the Europa League.

Rangers won the first leg of their Europa League tie 4-2 in Germany, but Dortmund were determined to turn the tables in Glasgow.

The Bundesliga giants fell behind though when Gers skipper Tavernier scored from the penalty spot with 22 minutes on the clock.

The visitors grew into the game however, levelling through Jude Bellingham just after the half hour mark and then scoring again five minutes from half time when Donyell Malen struck.

Rangers did not wilt in the second half even though the pressure was on and a second goal from Tavernier ensured it ended 2-2, meaning a 6-4 aggregate win for the Gers.

Tavernier believes that Rangers upped their level in the second half and revealed what Van Bronckhorst told his charges to do, which the defender feels made all the difference.

“We really stepped up in the second half after we changed tactically, it allowed us to progress”, Tavernier said post match on BT Sport.

“The manager told us that we have to follow the runners and tighten it up a bit, that’s what we do in our back five system and it works for us.

“We were really impressive, the result was pleasing.

“I always trying to get to back post, and I got the goal today.”

The Gers skipper now wants his side to quickly switch their focus back to Scottish Premiership duty, adding: “I am delighted to get through.

“We have to stick together and make it through the weekend.

“We just have to do it in the league now.”

Rangers will now wait to discover who they will play in the Europa League last 16 draw.