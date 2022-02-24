Fixture: Bodo/Glimt vs Celtic

Competition: Europa Conference League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League this evening.

Postecoglou’s side were shocked by the Norwegians in the first leg at Celtic Park and suffered a 3-1 defeat to leave them with serious work to do in the second leg.

Bodo/Glimt have not been playing competitive games given the Norwegian season has not begun, but they proved more than a match for Celtic.

Bhoys midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is ineligible for the game, while Postecoglou is also without Mikey Johnston, David Turnbull, Kyogo Furuhashi and Albian Ajeti.

Celtic have Joe Hart in goal, while Anthony Ralston and Liam Scales are full-backs. In the centre of defence, Stephen Welsh and Carl Starfelt link up.

In midfield, Postecoglou selects Nir Bitton, Tom Rogic and Matt O’Riley, while James Forrest, Daizen Maeda and Georgios Giakoumakis provide the attacking threat.

If the Celtic boss wants to shake things up he has options on his bench, including Jota and Callum McGregor.

Celtic Team vs Bodo/Glimt

Hart, Ralston, Welsh, Starfelt, Scales, Bitton, O’Riley, Rogic, Forrest, Maeda, Giakoumakis

Substitutes: Bain, Oluwayemi, Jullien, Taylor, Abada, McCarthy, Jota, Carter-Vickers, Hatate, McGregor, Juranovic