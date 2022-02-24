Manchester United have gone on the offensive to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji by tabling a lucrative contract offer, it has been claimed in Germany.

Akanji has 18 months left on his contract at Dortmund and negotiations over a new deal with the club have not gone according to plan.

The Swiss recently rejected an offer worth €8m per year from Dortmund and wants the German club to put in an improved proposal.

The Bundesliga giants are wary of offering too much money to him, but it has been claimed that Manchester United have filtered through their contract offer for him.

According to German daily Bild, the Premier League giants have made a concrete offer to the defender’s camp over a contract.

The Red Devils are ready to sign him on a four-year deal worth €15m per year, which is close to double the money Dortmund have offered.

Manchester United are also prepared to table a bid worth €25m to €30m to secure a deal to sign him from Dortmund.

The Premier League giants are prepared to commit close to €90m in the next four years to get their hands on Akanji.

The defender is believed to be tempted by the opportunity to move to Old Trafford in the summer.