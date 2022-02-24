Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is expecting to see more intensity from Manchester United at Old Trafford in the return leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

An Anthony Elanga equaliser in the 80th minute allowed Manchester United to escape the Wanda Metropolitano with a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night.

Atletico Madrid dominated Manchester United in the first half, aided by an early goal from Joao Felix but the Red Devils got back into the game after the break and got the equaliser.

Simeone stressed that the two teams are locked in a dead heat going into the second leg but he is expecting Manchester United to show more drive and intensity in front of their home fans at Old Trafford.

He is relishing the challenge of his side getting a result at Old Trafford in order to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Atletico Madrid boss was quoted as saying by Spanish daily AS: “We are in the same position as before the game started.

“Nothing changes.

“We are going to play in their stadium with their crowd, they will surely have more drive and that will generate a higher intensity than is usually seen in the Premier League.

“What’s better than going into playing a fantastic scenario and put everything to test?”

Manchester United have league games against Watford, Manchester City and Tottenham before hosting Atletico Madrid in the second leg on 15th March.