Former Premier League star Maya Yoshida believes one of the advantages that Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has is that he does not have any obvious weaknesses which teams could exploit.

The 23-year-old Japanese international has settled seamlessly into English football in his first season since joining Arsenal from Bologna last summer.

He has been one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s team-sheets and has been a massive player in Arsenal’s quest to finish in the top four in the ongoing campaign.

Yoshida admitted that he always felt that his Japan team-mate had the talent to play for one of the big clubs in the Premier League.

He stressed that his ability was never in doubt but believes what has worked for him in England is that he does not have any obvious weaknesses in his game which opposition teams can attack.

“I always felt Tomiyasu had the potential to play in the Premier League”, Yoshida told The Athletic.

“He always had lots of ability, but his biggest strength is he doesn’t have an obvious weak point. That’s very important in football today.

“Every team has analysts, looking at every opponent, looking for the weak spot. If you have one, the opposition will attack it.

“But Tomiyasu is the same height as me, he’s quick, he’s very strong, and if you look at his data he’s very good in the air.

“He can play right, left. He is a very modern footballer.

“There is no obvious weakness.”

Tomiyasu has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this season and will be pivotal to their hopes of getting back into the top four of the Premier League.