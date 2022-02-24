Everton loan star Donny van de Beek has revealed that remembering about where he was as a player when he started his footballing journey motivates him to keep pushing to get better every day.

The Dutchman arrived at Goodison Park on a six-month loan deal from Manchester United on deadline day of the winter transfer window.

Van de Beek struggled for game time at his parent club this season, but he is a key part of Toffees boss Frank Lampard’s plans this season and is increasingly integrating himself to playing the style of football at his new home.

And the 24-year-old has revealed that remembering where he started his football journey motivates him to work harder every day and push him to take his game up a notch.

The Ajax academy graduate added that he has complete belief in his abilities on the pitch and admitted the onus is on him to display his qualities.

“For my motivation every day, I remember where I started”, Van de Beek told Everton’s matchday programme for the Manchester City clash.

“I always think about this – and always believe there is another way to go up again.

“I believe in my qualities and know what I can do.

“I have all the time to do it again and it is up to me to show it.”

Everton have won one and lost two in Lampard’s first three Premier League games in charge at Goodison Park and they are set for another tough test at the weekend with league leaders Manchester City visiting Goodison Park.